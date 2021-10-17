Four dead as a tractor carrying Goddess Durga idol overturns in Khammam

The tragic incident was reported in Khammam district where four people were killed when a tractor overturned while carrying an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion during Dussehra. The accident took place on Saturday night at Banapuram in the Mudigonda mandal of Khammam district. Going into details, the locals worshiped the idol of Goddess Durga at Kamalapuram in the Mudigonda Mandal. On Saturday, as the Navratri festivities came to an end, the idol was set off in two tractors to the Sagar canal for immersion with their statue.



Against this backdrop, while the canal was ten kilometers from the village, the locals travelled a distance of four kilometers on the departure after the procession. As the tractor with a statue of Goddess at sand well near Banapuram went ahead, another tractor behind it, which is carrying 25 villagers overturned accidentally.

The villagers of Kamalapuram Bhikshala Elagonda Swamy (55), Avasani Upender (26), Mulakalapalli Uma (36), and Nagaraju (20) died on the spot. Apart from the deceased, few others were injured and were rushed to Khammam Hospital in a 108 vehicle. The accident has caused concern in the village.