Four IPS officers allocated to Telangana cadre

The Union Government has allocated four IPS officers to Telangana cadre and the orders have been passed with respect to it. According to these orders, Telangana was allotted four new IPS officers, while Andhra Pradesh was given three officers.

The officers who were allotted to Telangana cadre are -- Paritosh Pankaj (Bihar with rank 142), Sirisetti Sankeerth (Telangana with rank 330), Patil Kantilal Subash (Maharashtra with rank 418) and Ankith Kumar Sankhwar (Uttar Pradesh with rank 563).

On the other hand, three IPS officers hailing from Telangana given other State cadres. MV Satyasai Karthik (rank 103) was allotted to Maharashtra, while Renkntla Sheetal Kumar (417) was allotted to Assam Meghalaya and Rajanala Smruthik (466) to Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the three IPS officers allotted to Andhra Pradesh are Jagadish Adahalli (Karnataka, 440), Pankaj Kumar Meena (Rajasthan, 666) and Dheeraj Kunubilli (Andhra Pradesh, 320).

Similarly, five IPS officers hailing from Andhra Pradesh were allotted to other States. They are Y Megha Swaroop (rank 98) allotted to Maharashtra, Tirumalaraju SD Varma (478) to Himachal Pradesh, Neethipudi Rashmita Rao (534) to Maharashtra, Korukonda Siddharth (566) to Gujarat and Juvvanapudi Mahesh (612) to Kerala.

Around 150 IPS officers were given cadre allotments all over the country by the Ministry of Home Affairs.