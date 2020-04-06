Fraudsters con people with fake UPIs for PM CARES

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters always have their own way of utilising any kind of situation.

The Covid-19 being declared as national disaster and the Central government setting up a public charitable trust PM CARES (Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) and its account has given the cyber fraudsters an opportunity to con people who want to contribute to the fight against the deadly virus.

According to Cyberabad CCS, the cyber fraudsters have duplicated multiple UPI's resembling the original one. The original UPI of the PM-CARES is pmcares@sbi. Whereas the fake id's are similar to the original ones such as pmcares@pnb, pmcares@hdfcbank, pm-cares@sbi, pmcares@yesbank, pmcares@ybl, pmcares@upi, pmcares@sbi, pmcares@icici.

All these fake UPI's are created with an intention to cheat the public who want to donate money towards COVID-19 relief works.

But it's advised to the public that, they should be very careful before transferring the amount and if anything is suspicious, the CCS should be informed immediately, said the police.

The original details of the bank account are: PM CARES, account number: 2121PM20202, IFSC Code: SBIN0000691, State Bank of India, New Delhi main branch and the UPI is pmcares@sbi.