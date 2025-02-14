Live
Free buttermilk distribution begins at Bhadradri temple
With rising summer temperatures, the Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devasthanam has launched its annual free buttermilk distribution for devotees.
Bhadrachalam: With rising summer temperatures, the Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devasthanam has launched its annual free buttermilk distribution for devotees. The initiative began this week, providing relief to those waiting in queue lines for darshan.
The programme was formally inaugurated by Temple Executive Officer (EO) L Ramadevi, who personally distributed buttermilk to the devotees.
