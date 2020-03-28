Free dinner at Annapurna centres in Hyderabad from today night

The Annapurna centres in Hyderabad will provide free dinner for the people from today night during the lockdown as assured by the Telangana government. All the arrangements have been made by the government to offer free dinner to the poor at around 7 pm from tonight.

Besides free dinner, the government is providing free meals at all 150 Annapurna centres from Thursday. Around 30,000 meals were offered today afternoon through these centres.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified 50 centres to provide dinner based on the demand from the daily wage workers, hostel inmates, visitors and others.

The initiative has been taken upon the instructions of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao.