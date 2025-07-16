Free health camps for journalists and their families in every constituency

Nagarkurnool: Free health camps will be organised for journalists in every constituency to support their health and well-being, announced TUWJ-IJU State Secretary Gundrathi Madhu Goud.

Speaking at the district executive meeting on Tuesday in Rangapur village, Achampet Constituency, Nagarkurnool district, Madhu Goud emphasised the organization’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of journalists. He stated that the union would provide free medical checkups not only for journalists but also for their family members. He criticised the previous government for announcing welfare schemes related to health, housing, and education for journalists but failing to implement them effectively. He urged all union members to work collectively to achieve these long-overdue benefits. He also called upon union leaders and secretaries in every constituency to work diligently like soldiers to unite and strengthen the organization. State Executive Member Karnayya emphasized the importance of supporting journalists in times of need.

He said union members should promptly respond and provide necessary help to fellow journalists during difficult situations. The event was attended by State Secretary Gundrathi Madhu Goud, State Executive Member Karnayya, District President P. Vijay Kumar, Former District President Goli Sudarshan Reddy, District Secretary Suresh Kumar, along with presidents, secretaries, and executive members from various constituencies.