Free medical camp held for children
A free Medical Camp was organised at Regadigadda Thanda village of Mahabubnagar Mandal on Friday.
Adding further, Dr Shekar said that the main aim and objective of holding free medical camps especially for the children is to create awareness among the children and their parents in the rural area about the basic health precautions. Simple hands wash, maintaining hygiene, cleanliness in the surroundings and good healthy diet, are some of the health tips that are given to the children during these medical camps.
Regadigadda Sarpanch Shobha Ramesh, who attended the progamme expressed special thanks to Dr Shekar for organising such a free medical camp in his village. Holding regular such health camps will help resolving any kind of healthcare issues pertaining to the children and at the same time if there are any serious health problems it can be detected at the early stage and can be cured by providing proper treatment at the right time. Along with the Sarpanch, Panchayat Secretary Mallikarjun, Dr Dayanand Reddy and members of Ravi Foundation took part in the programme.