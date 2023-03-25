Free medical camp held for children

A free Medical Camp was organised at Regadigadda Thanda village of Mahabubnagar Mandal on Friday. Ravi Foundation, supported by expert pediatricians and doctors from Ravi Children's hospital took part in the programme and provided free healthcare services to as many as 115 children from the village. Dr Shekhar, Medical Director of Ravi Children's Hospital informed that they have decided to conduct medical camps in all the villages in Mahabubnagar in a phased manner and provide free medical check-ups and at the same time provide free medicines to all those children who are diagnosed with any kind of health problems.





Adding further, Dr Shekar said that the main aim and objective of holding free medical camps especially for the children is to create awareness among the children and their parents in the rural area about the basic health precautions. Simple hands wash, maintaining hygiene, cleanliness in the surroundings and good healthy diet, are some of the health tips that are given to the children during these medical camps.





Regadigadda Sarpanch Shobha Ramesh, who attended the progamme expressed special thanks to Dr Shekar for organising such a free medical camp in his village. Holding regular such health camps will help resolving any kind of healthcare issues pertaining to the children and at the same time if there are any serious health problems it can be detected at the early stage and can be cured by providing proper treatment at the right time. Along with the Sarpanch, Panchayat Secretary Mallikarjun, Dr Dayanand Reddy and members of Ravi Foundation took part in the programme.



