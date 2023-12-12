Free travel in RTC buses triggers huge rush; safety measures taken

Hyderabad: Witnessing the heavy rush in State-run buses following the scheme of free bus travel for women, the TSRTC authorities asked the concerned staff to tackle the issue of heavy rush and assure the safety of passengers. During peak hours, commuters have been requested to maintain discipline and cooperate with the staff.

The implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme by Congress government on December 9, allowing women to travel free of charge in State buses, has attracted a significant number of women to opt for government buses. As a result, the buses are getting extremely crowded. People boarding the buses are even trying to occupy the space at the back of the driver’s seat.

To manage huge crowds, necessary arrangements have been made by the staff at major bus stops and stations across the city to ensure order and safety for the commuters, especially for women.

According to TSRTC, “Following any minor incidents anywhere, the passengers can bring it to the attention of the RTC officials and call the corporation’s call centre numbers 040-69440000 and 040-23450033, which are available 24/7 and required actions will be taken to correct them immediately,” said Venkateshwarlu, TSRTC Executive Director.

The corporation will try to ply buses as per the load of women travelers. We will focus on new strategies to meet the needs of passengers with the existing buses. The buses will be ply on routes with more passenger load.

On Monday, TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar, held a surprise inspection at one of the busiest bus stations in Hyderabad, Jubilee Bus Station (JBS). He conducted a field inspection following the implementation of the scheme by the State government and oversaw the arrangements to manage the huge crowds.

On his visit, Sajjanar spoke to the women passengers in the JBS-Pragnapur, JBS-Janagama-bound Pallevelugu buses, and the Banswada-bound express bus. They were asked about the implementation of the free travel facility introduced by the State government. After that, he traveled in city ordinary bus to Mettuguda. Zero tickets were given to female passengers.

TSRTC has made all arrangements so that female passengers do not face any difficulties. Sajjanar reminded that 40,000 staff members have been made aware of the guidelines related to the free bus travel scheme and to tackle the issue of heavy rush on buses. All the women traveling in the Palle Velugu, express, city ordinary and metro express buses have been asked to show their Aadhaar cards to verify their locality and cooperate with the staff.