Free treatment given to over 1.24L HIV patients in State

Hyderabad: There are over 1.24 lakh HIV patients in the State and they were provided free treatment through ART Centres. The State AIDS Control Society (TSACS), which tested over 19.02 lakh people in 2024-25, has found 9,415 tested positive for HIV.

The Health Minister had a review meeting on the TSACS on Monday. The Minister reviewed the progress of HIV/AIDS prevention, testing, treatment and other programmes in the State. The officials explained the details of the programmes being undertaken by TSACS to the Minister. The Minister inquired about the performance of ART (Anti-Retroviral Therapy) centres across the State, supply of drugs, testing and counselling services.

Officials explained that there were more than 5,000 patients in 13 districts of the State.

The Minister suggested that the number of tests should be increased in 26 districts, with people in the high-risk group to be identified and awareness programmes organised. He suggested that the performance of NGOs working in association with TSACS should be reviewed from time to time.

The Minister said that the State government was committed to the goal of completely controlling HIV/AIDS by 2030, and TSACS should work accordingly. The Minister suggested that HIV/AIDS patients should use medicine regularly as prescribed by doctors. The Minister appealed to the people to treat HIV/AIDS patients with compassion and not discriminate against them.

Health TSACS Director Haimavati, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner RV Karnan, Medical Education Director Narendra Kumar and other senior officials participated in the meeting.