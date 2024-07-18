Freedom day for farmers

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wants all Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs and other party functionaries to be in their native places before the banks send messages to farmers. Visit their homes like they did when they sought votes from them and explain to them about the loan waiver efforts and other schemes the government had launched in last six months

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the party leadership to gear up for the large-scale celebrations across the state as the government would be depositing Rs 1 lakh into the bank accounts of the farmers waiving off their loans on Thursday.

At the party executive meeting held here on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said that by Thursday evening farmers would get messages on their phones informing them about the loan waiver amount. He said immediately after that the celebrations should begin as the Government would be fulfilling another main promise it had made to the people during elections. He also assured that loans of Rs 2 lakh would be waived off before August 15.

He said the all Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs and other party functionaries should be in their native places before the banks send messages to the farmers and just as they went from door to door asking for votes, they should visit each household of the beneficiary, explain to them about the loan waiver and other schemes the government had launched in last six months. The CM said Rs 7,000 crore would be credited to the farmers’ accounts on Thursday. He said the government despite inheriting near empty coffers had managed to take measures to fulfill its commitment which certainly will be a historic one and role model for the country.

He said while the government had fulfilled its promise, it was now the responsibility of the party to take forward the message that this was a people’s government from constituency level to village level. He asked the party rank and file to organise celebrations at all Rythu Vedikas. He said waiving of loans of farmers was an effort made by the government to restore the self respect of the farmers.

Later, BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told the media that party men have been asked to strongly counter the narrative of BRS and BJP which has been trying to project that the government had failed to implement its promise to the farmers. It is ironic that those who did nothing to implement their promises during ten-year rule are now criticising the government which has been implementing all its promises in a time-bound manner.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that those who strived hard to make this a reality had spent several sleepless nights to find ways and means to mobilise money to implement the first phase of loan waiver programme. The government also clarified that even those without ration cards will be eligible for loan waiver scheme.