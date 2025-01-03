Freedom for Two Chenchu Couple from Bondage in Nagar Kurnool District

Live
Two members of a Chenchu couple from Gumpan Palli village in Achampet Mandal, Nagar Kurnool district, were freed from forced labor after being trapped by a man from Chenchupalguda Tanda, who had lent them Rs. 15,000 as a loan.
For the past three years, the couple had been forced to work in agricultural fields under harsh conditions.
The case came to light through a social media article, which prompted the High Court to take cognizance of the issue. Following a thorough investigation, a case was filed on November 13, and by November 14, the couple was freed from the forced labor.
District Principal Judge Rajesh Babu, Sabitha Nagar Kurnool, and Achampet Civil Court Judge Vijay Kumar, along with government representatives, handed over a DD of Rs. 60,000 to the couple as compensation.