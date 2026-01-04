Fresh tenders will be floated for Malakpet IT Tower Project: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Ina candid discussion on the State government’s vision for IT and allied infrastructure, IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, while replying to a question in the State Legislative Council on Saturday, acknowledged that Bengaluru is far ahead in the sector.

However, he emphasized that Telangana aims to lead the future by leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

Raising the issue, MLC A.V.N. Reddy sought clarity on the long-pending IT Tower Project at Malakpet in the Old City. He pointed out that Hyderabad’s IT, commercial, and residential infrastructure is heavily concentrated in the western corridor, leading to traffic congestion. He urged the government to decentralize future projects across other parts of the city. Several members echoed similar concerns, stressing the need for district-level development, comprehensive policies to provide incentives, and the creation of basic amenities, including robust transportation facilities.

Responding, Sridhar Babu said the government is working to extend mass transportation in four directions of the city, between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He added that the state’s plans align with the Centre’s district-centric industrial development policy. Outlining the government’s vision and mission, he assured members that comprehensive planning is underway to build a lasting legacy in IT growth.

On the Malakpet IT Tower Project, the Minister announced that a fresh tender would soon be floated to expedite its execution. During the discussion, MLC Reddy praised the government’s initiatives, noting that projects such as Musi River Development, Future City, and the ORR, once completed, would make Hyderabad one of the most sought-after global destinations.