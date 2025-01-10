Friendly Legal Services for Child Protection

Nagar Kurnool : With the goal of providing friendly legal services for the protection of children in society, a special committee was formed under the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), following the honorable Supreme Court’s directions. The committee was established under the supervision of the District Legal Services Authority, as announced by the District Judge of Nagarkurnool, D. Rajesh Babu.

Over two days, on Thursday and Friday, members of the committee received detailed training through various resource persons on the JJP Act, POCSO Act, CWSC Committee Responsibilities, DLSA Victim Responsibilities, and the responsibilities of the Women and Child Welfare organizations.

In this context, District Judge D. Rajesh Babu advised that the team should work voluntarily and without mistakes, bringing a good name to the district. He emphasized that even though children under the age of 18 may be recognized as victims, witnesses, or involved in illegal activities, it is essential to treat them with respect and provide services in a friendly manner.

He urged members to make use of government services like Ujwala Sakhi, She Team, Bharosa, Bala Sadan, etc., to ensure the children’s growth and development.

ASP Rameshwar stated that children should never be handcuffed under any circumstances, and they should not be kept in police stations at night. He also prohibited uniformed personnel from dealing with children in these situations.

JJB Board Member Girija Preeti emphasized that the society holds the responsibility to protect children, women, elderly people, and differently-abled individuals, not just through material assistance, but through verbal and moral support.















