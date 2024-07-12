From a farmer to political stalwart

Tungathurthi : Mandula Samel's journey from a modest farmer to a distinguished politician is a testament to his dedication and resilience. A native of Mothkur mandal in Tungathurthi constituency of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Samel belongs to Scheduled Caste and studied up to the Intermediate level. His grassroots background has provided him with a profound understanding of the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

Samel's political career gained momentum with his active involvement in the Telangana movement as a leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). His efforts played a crucial role in strengthening the movement, eventually leading to the formation of Telangana state. Recognising his contributions, the TRS government appointed him as the chairman of the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation, a position he utilised to advocate for the farmers' interests and improve warehousing facilities.

Despite his significant contributions, Samel faced a setback when he was not given the opportunity to contest as an MLA from the TRS for the Tungathurthi constituency. Undeterred, he switched his allegiance to the Congress party in 2023. This strategic move paid off as Samel was given the chance to contest in the 2023 elections from Tungathurthi.

Samel's electoral journey in 2023 was marked by a resounding victory. He defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Gadari Kishore with a record majority of over 50,000 votes. This thumping victory underscored his popularity and the trust placed in him by the constituents of Tungathurthi.

Since his election, Samel has focused on fulfilling the promises made during his campaign. He has been actively working on the development of his constituency in all aspects, with significant support from ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy. His efforts have been directed towards improving infrastructure, ensuring better educational facilities, and enhancing agricultural support systems. Mandula Samel's political journey reflects his unwavering commitment and determination to bring about positive change in Tungathurthi constituency.