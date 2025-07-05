From cattle herder to PhD scholar

Nagarkurnool: A boy who once herded cattle has now become an inspiration to thousands. District Collector Badavath Santosh honoured Paramesh, a man from Kondanagula village in Balmur Mandal, who overcame hardship and poverty to achieve academic excellence and earn a PhD.

Despite working as a child labourer, Paramesh joined school at the age of 14 through a bridge course, beginning in Class 7, and went on to complete his education. He was awarded a PhD from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

On Friday, he met the collector at the Collectorate, where he was felicitated with a shawl.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Santosh said, “Paramesh is a true inspiration to youth who have dropped out of school or are disconnected from education. His life journey proves that with determination, anything is possible. His story should serve as a guiding light to many students across the district.” The Collector added that Paramesh’s services would be utilised to conduct motivational sessions in educational institutions, particularly for students struggling or reluctant to pursue studies. “He has the potential to guide others with similar backgrounds and instil hope,” the Collector noted.

Earlier, Paramesh shared his journey from being a cattle herder to becoming a research scholar. The Collector praised his resilience and dedication, saying, “Talent emerges when opportunities are sought and Paramesh’s life is a perfect example of that.”