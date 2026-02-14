From parliament to panchayats: Cong on a roll, says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that the Congress party has won a landslide victory in every election held since the people's government came to power under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The latest municipal election results, a clear verdict given by the people on the performance of the two-year Indiramma government, the Minister said. In a statement, the Minister said that Parliament elections, Cantonment and Jubilee Hills by-elections, Panchayat elections - Congress continued to win in every instance. The municipal results have proven that not only the rural areas, but also the urban people are completely satisfied with the performance of the government.

“I announced in advance that these elections are a referendum on the performance of the two-year government - the results are the same. The fact that the party, which has been in power for 10 years, could not even give a minimum contest is a testament to their failure. The people have repelled the attempts of the opposition parties to mislead the people in the name of castes, religions and regions. Despite all the conspiracies, the people have stood by the Indiramma government and further strengthened the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy”, the Minister said.

The Minister expressed congratulations to all the Congress candidates, who won in these elections. The Minister expressed special gratitude to the people of Telangana, who have placed immense faith in the people's government and given a record-breaking victory to the Congress.

He expressed confidence that this public verdict will be repeated in every election to be held in the future.