FTCCI Excellence Award for NBVL

Kothagudem: Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL) senior vice-president Nikhil Devineni received FTCCI Excellence Award 2021 from the Minister for IT and Industries, K T Rama Rao, in Hyderabad on Monday.

Company secretary & vice-president VSN Raju, Y Srinivas Murthy and other company representatives were present at the programme.

Expressing happiness over receiving the award, Murthy said the company was carryout a number of social services in the agency villages. It had been taking up various activities for women empowerment by conducting vocational courses and skill development programmes for them for many years.