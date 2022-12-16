Fuel prices rising because of NPA government: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the petroleum prices were high in the country because of the 'NPA government'.

The minister was replying to a tweet from Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri, in which he said if the governments of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Jharkhand cut VAT on fuel, the prices of petrol and diesel will reduce for consumers in these States.

KTR said, "Dear Puri ji, fuel prices have shot up only because of NPA government. Name calling States for not reducing VAT even though we never increased it, is this the cooperative federalism PM Modi ji talks about?" Rao further said Telangana hasn't increased VAT on fuel since 2014 and rounded it off only once.