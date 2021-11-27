  • Menu
Fumed over e-challans, man sets bike on fire in Adilabad

Fumed over e-challans, man sets bike on fire in Adilabad (Photo/eenadu)

In a protest against the attitude of traffic police, a man from Adilabad set his bike on fire on Saturday.

In a protest against the attitude of traffic police, a man from Adilabad set his bike on fire on Saturday. Getting into details, the man, Maqbul, a native of Khanapur was fined by the traffic police while he was travelling on bike near Ambedkar crossroads.

Dissatisfied over the attitude of the traffic police for imposing challans frequently, the man set his bike on fire. The police rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

