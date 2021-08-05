Funds not to fight contempt cases, for land acquisition compensation cases: AG tells Telangana HC

The funds allotted were not to fight contempt cases but for land acquisition compensation cases, said advocate general (AG) Prasad to the Telangana court.



The court was dealing with the petition filed against the allocation of Rs 58 crore funds to fight contempt cases. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also told the court that the petitioner is trying to mislead the court and urged the court to withdrew the order to not to release funds.



Meanwhile, the court surprised with the matter in the GO and said that it tells the funds were allocated to fight contempt cases. "What is the essence in the GO? Why has it written on paper? Shouldn't the judiciary see how the GO was written before it is released?" the court questioned.



The matter was posted to August 8.

