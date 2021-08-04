Telangana HC questions govt. on sanctioning Rs 58 crore to fight contempt cases

Telangana High Court on Wednesday questioned the state government for sanctioning Rs 58 crore from the state exchequer to fight contempt cases between 2021-22.



Justice Hima Kohli and Vijaysen Reddy was hearing the plea and questioned the government how could it sanction Rs 58 crore to fight contempt cases. He also asked the government how could it spend the public money and how the treasury rules are allowed. The petition was filed by a lecturer.



Meanwhile, notices were sent to CS Somesh Kumar, CCLA, treasury directors and revenue officials. The matter was posted for further hearing to October 27.



The sum was sanctioned by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to fight contempt cases filed against the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), a post he was holding even after assuming charge as Chief Secretary.

