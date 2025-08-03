Live
Gaddam inaugurates modernised MP school
Labour Minister Gaddam Vivekananda inaugurated the modernised Mandal Parishad Primary School building in Kakatiya Colony of Mandamarri Mandal on Saturday.
The Minister alongside District Collector Kumar Deepak, DCP A Bhaskar, and District Education Officer S Yadayya distributed school bags and books to students, who also participated in the Vanamahotsavam programme on the school premises.
The Minister alongside District Collector Kumar Deepak, DCP A Bhaskar, and District Education Officer S Yadayya distributed school bags and books to students, who also participated in the Vanamahotsavam programme on the school premises.
Addressing the gathering, Gaddam stated that the government is committed to strengthening the education and healthcare sectors by providing quality education in all government schools with full facilities, and by upgrading government hospitals and primary health centres to offer better medical services to the public.
The Minister also attended a ration card distribution eventheld on the school grounds, along with Mandal Tahsildar Satish Kumar and Kyathanpalli Municipal Commissioner Raju.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasized the importance of education in human life. He said the government, through the Amma Adarsha Schools Committee, is ensuring that all government schools are equipped with drinking water, electricity, toilets, and other facilities, and that qualified teachers are appointed to deliver quality education.