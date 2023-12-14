Live
- 2-fold jump in capability, innovation space likely
- Re slips 4ps to all-time low of 83.41/$
- Rajamahendravaram: Faculty training under UNESCO commences
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 14 December, 2023
- Devotees rush reduces at Tirumala, to take eight hours for Sarvadarshans
- Eluru: Bankers advised to encourage MSMEs
- Central govt committed to preservation and promotion of India’s cultural heritage: Kishan
- Address woes of Ayyappa devotees in Sabarimala, VHP urges TS, AP govts
- Congress, BRS, MIM are one and same: DK Aruna
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 14 December, 2023
Just In
Gaddam Prasad set to be new Speaker of Assembly
With no other candidate in fray and opposition parties supporting the ruling party candidate, the Vikarabad Congress MLA is will be elected Telangana Assembly Speaker unanimously
Hyderabad: With no other candidate in fray and opposition parties supporting the candidature of the ruling party, the Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar is all set to get elected as the Speaker of Telangana Assembly unanimously.
The Vikarabad MLA Gaddam Prasad has filed his nomination for the post of Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker. He submitted the nomination papers to the Legislative Assembly Secretary V Narasimhacharyulu. Only one nomination was received for the post of Speaker. About 111 MLAs have supported Prasad Kumar for the Speaker’s post.
Prasad Kumar was accompanied by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers D Sridhar Babu, D Anusuya, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, CPI MLA Kunanneni Sambasivarao and others. The seven AIMIM MLAs have also pledged support to the candidature of Prasad Kumar.
The BRS MLAs including Rama Rao signed the nomination papers proposing the name of Prasad Kumar. The Speaker's election will be held in the Legislative Assembly at 10.30 am on Thursday. Prasad Kumar would be the third Speaker of the Telangana Assembly. Earlier, S Madhusudhana Chary was the Speaker from 2014 to 2018. Later, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was the Speaker of the House from 2018 to 2023.