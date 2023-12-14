Gaddam Prasad set to be new Speaker of Assembly

Hyderabad: With no other candidate in fray and opposition parties supporting the candidature of the ruling party, the Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar is all set to get elected as the Speaker of Telangana Assembly unanimously.

The Vikarabad MLA Gaddam Prasad has filed his nomination for the post of Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker. He submitted the nomination papers to the Legislative Assembly Secretary V Narasimhacharyulu. Only one nomination was received for the post of Speaker. About 111 MLAs have supported Prasad Kumar for the Speaker’s post.

Prasad Kumar was accompanied by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers D Sridhar Babu, D Anusuya, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, CPI MLA Kunanneni Sambasivarao and others. The seven AIMIM MLAs have also pledged support to the candidature of Prasad Kumar.

The BRS MLAs including Rama Rao signed the nomination papers proposing the name of Prasad Kumar. The Speaker's election will be held in the Legislative Assembly at 10.30 am on Thursday. Prasad Kumar would be the third Speaker of the Telangana Assembly. Earlier, S Madhusudhana Chary was the Speaker from 2014 to 2018. Later, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was the Speaker of the House from 2018 to 2023.