Gaddar’s daughter demands Cong ticket from Cantonment

Hyderabad: Revolutionary balladeer Gaddar’s wife Vimala has said the Congress party had assured a ticket to the family to contest from the Secunderabad Cantonment but is now maintaining silence over the issue. Stating that local residents were supporting Gaddar’s daughter Vennela’s candidature from the constituency, the family demanded the State Congress to give clarity on the ticket issue. Vennela said, “my father Gaddar wanted to contest the election. If the Congress party gives us a ticket, we are prepared to contest, failing which we will announce our future plans shortly”. Gaddar passed away on August 6 after a brief illness. He was 74.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had visited Gaddar’s home and consoled his family.

The poet and singer’s last major public appearance was on July 2 in Khammam. During the meeting, Gaddar had hugged Rahul Gandhi on the stage. The Secunderabad Cantonment is an SC reserved constituency.

A few leaders, including former MP Sarve Satyanarayana, are vying for the Congress ticket to contest from the constituency.