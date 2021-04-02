Top
Gadwal: 92 beneficiaries receive Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy along with the beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi cheques at a programme in Gadwal on Thursday
Gadwal: MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 92 beneficiaries at a programme at MLA camp office in Gadwal town on Thursday. The beneficiaries belonged to Gadwal town and the surrounding villages.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said the TRS government is the only government in the country, which is implementing unique scheme of Kalyana Lakshmi to provide financial aid for the marriage of girls of poor families.

Not only Kalyana Lakshmi, but many such welfare schemes being implemented by the State government were receiving accolades from various parts of the country for implementing these schemes in a transparent manner without giving scope for corruption, he stated.

Kalyana Lakshmi cheques were also distributed in Makthal mandal of Narayanpet district, where Makthal MLA Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy distributed the cheques.

