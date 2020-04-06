Gadwal: Case booked against 3 for obstructing Asha workers from duty

Gadwal: Police on Sunday booked cases against three persons for obstructing Asha workers from conducting household health survey in Gadwal.

Going into the details, Asha workers went to ward 24 in Momin Mohalla in Gadwal mandal for conducting household heath survey, MD Shafi, Munneesa Begum and MD Abdul Hakim had stopped them from doing duty and scolded them. It was reported that the three accused have levelled allegations against the Asha workers saying they are conducting NPR and NRC survey in the guise of health survey.

On Sunday, the Asha workers across Gadwal district staged a protest at Government High School in Gadwal and demanded security to them. Otherwise, they stated that they will not conduct household survey. They also lodged a complaint with the Gadwal police against the three persons for misbehaving with them.

Gadwal Town Sub Inspector Satyanarayana said that they had detained the three accused and investigation is going on. He assured of providing security to the Asha workers and other health workers while doing duty and asked them to give a call to 9440795751 if they find any problem.