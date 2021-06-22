Gadwal: Cotton farmers stage protest

Gadwal: Farmers of Nadigadda village in Gadwal district staged a protest in front of the district Collectorate on Monday and demanded that cotton seeds companies must pay them the remuneration, as promised, for the cotton seed crop produced by farmers.

Normally seed cotton farmers in Gadwal will make an agreement with cotton seed companies that these companies will purchase cotton seeds produced by them for commercial sale.

However, its learnt that the companies, who procured seed cotton from farmers, have not paid the promised remuneration to them. Over this, seed cotton farmers staged a protest in front of the district Collectorate, demanding the government to intervene and to do justice to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadigadda Rythu Porata Samithi president Ranjit Kumar alleged that after procuring seeds from the farmers, seed cotton companies are cheating farmers every year and not paying remuneration by quoting reasons like failure of seeds and the like.

He demanded the district administration and the government to intervene and to do justice for the farmers.