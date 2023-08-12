Gadwal Handloom clothes are World famous. says Collector

The district Collector Valluri Kranti has stated that the Gadwal Handloom Sarees are very famous in the world.



Hence we must protect its weavers.

The district Collector Valluri Kranti along with Gadwal MLA Bandla krishna mohan Reddy and additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar and weavers ,and other officials participated in a grand Rally held from Krishna veni Chouk to Collectorate on Saturday in the morning.

On the occasion of the National Handloom Day.Later a grand meeting was held in the IDOC office organised by the government of Telangana .

A fashion show was held with the intermediate and Degree college students by wearing Handloom woven clothes .

Speaking on the occasion the Collector said that the state and central governments have taken steps to develop the handloom industry .The art of handloom is need to be preserved.She said that the geographical indications recognised the Gadawal handlooms in 2010 ,thus the Gadwal Handloom Sarees became world famous.Hence the government has introduced many schemes for the development of handi crafts and the officials to take steps to make people to wear handwoven clothes.Wide publicity to be given under the auspices of DRDA so that textiles can get more publicity.She added that the power loom clothes are coming especially as a substitute to the handloom sarees and weavers will suffer due to them.The have to create awareness among the people by making two videos to identify the difference between the Hand loom clothes and the power loom clothes.

She also appreciated the students who participated in the fashion show by wearing Handloom clothes.

Later MLA Bandla krishna mohan Reddy said that after the agriculture many people in Telangana state are getting their livelihood without cast and creed have took up handloom industry. So the government is providing many more schemes for the welfare of the weawers to instill the confidence.

In olden days only rich people belonging to high class socity used to weared the handloom silk sarees.Now a day every common woman can wear the handlooms .

He also added that the Telangana state government has been implementing many schemes like Cheneta Mitra,Cheneta bhima,and Mudra loan for weawers welfare.

The additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar has stated that before the advent of Telangana state ,the hand loom industry was very weak and after the formation of Telangana state the government has implemented many schemes to strengthen the weawers.He also added that every woman not only in Telangana but also in the country very eager to wear Gadwal handloom sarees.He also appreciated the students who participated in the fashion show by wearing traditional handloom clothes.

He also urged them to organise many more shows to get opportunity to market handloom clothes.

Later they handed out the cheques approved by the Cheneta Mitra scheme to the handloom weavers.

The students who participated in the fashion show and essay competition were presented with certificates , shawls and souvenirs.37 master weawers in the profession were honoured on this occasion.

The assistant director of Hand looms and textiles M. Govindaiah,ZP TC Rajsekar,MPP Vijay Kumar, Councillor Srimannarayana, district officials and Handloom weawers and others were participated in the morning at the Collectorate.

