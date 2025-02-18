Gadwal: Hundreds protest for new mandals, municipalities

Gadwal: A massive public demonstration took place at the Gadwal Collector’s office as hundreds of people rallied, demanding the formation of new mandals in the district. The protesters, who arrived at the office by 11 am, submitted petitions urging the government to create additional mandals.

Currently, Gadwal constituency has five mandals, but citizens are calling for five more to be established. Similarly, in Alampur, people are requesting the formation of two additional mandals. Protesters emphasized that several large villages in the region have been neglected in terms of development, and forming new mandals would ensure better administration and facilities for the people. Villages such as Upperu, Pooduru, Medikonda, Baligera, Macharla, Nandinne, Aluru, Bijjaram, Elkuru, and Chintarevula Dam should be upgraded into new mandals, said the protestors.

Residents of Allapadu also joined the protest, stressing that their village needs government attention for development.Protesters insisted that at least one mandal should be created for every 20,000 people to enhance governance efficiency. “Large villages like Baligera and Macharla should be developed not only as mandals but also as municipalities,” they said. The number of MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies) should be increased.Villages with a population of 500 or more should be granted new Gram Panchayats for better local governance.

Protesters pointed out that the proposal for Medikonda mandal has already been submitted to the government, and they urged immediate action for its implementation.