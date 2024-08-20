Gadwal: Lightning strikes claim two lives

lightning strikes, Gadwal: In a tragic incident on Monday evening, two people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The first incident occurred in Aragidda village in Gattu Mandal, where Thalari Nallareddy, a 30-year-old farmer, was struck by lightning while working in his agricultural field. Nallareddy, who was physically disabled, died on the spot.

He is survived by his wife and two young children. The sudden demise at such a young age has left his family devastated. In the other incident, a 15-year-old girl Adilakshmi from Maldakal Mandal succumbed to injuries after being struck by lightning on Monday.

Adilakshmi’s family had migrated to Maldakal from Kanakaveedu village in Nandavaram mandal, Kurnool district, in search of livelihood. Another person who was also struck by lightning is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital after losing consciousness.