Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy lays stones for CC road, park

Gadwal: MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone to CC road and Park construction worth Rs 22 lakh here on Thursday. Earlier, the MLA offered prayers in a temple.

He participated in land breaking ceremony for the development of CC road with an expenditure of Rs 17 lakh and a Park at a cost of Rs 5 lakh in second ward of Gadwal municipality. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the TRS government is committed for the development of all colonies and wards in the district. The government, which has development and welfare as its two eyes, is allocating funds accordingly and taking up various development works like CC roads, drains, parks, public toilets and other basic infrastructure facilities needed for the people, he said.

Municipal Chairman BS Keshav, Municipal Commissioner Narasimha and councilors were present on the occasion.