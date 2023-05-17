Gadwal: Participate in CM Cup-2023 sports, Collector Valluri Kranti urges public

Gadwal: Collector Valluri Kranti on Wednesday urged men and women, under the age of 36 to participate in the CM Cup-2023 sports events from May 22 to 24 organised by the District Youth and Sports Authority in 12 mandals. Certificates and mementos will be given to the participants.

She stated that the participant must be above the age of 15, possess Adhaar card in urban area of Jogulamba Gadwal district. The competitions will be held in athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, football, volleyball, basketball and badminton.

The DC said the competitions are being organised with the cooperation of RDO, DRDA, DAO, DPO, DEO and DIO officials. They have to send a list of participants at the district level. The competitions should be held in the morning and evening as it is summer time.

Anganwadi teachers,SHC groups women and men should see 100 per cent participation in sports They have to form teams;officials and public representatives should work together to make CM Cup sports and games a grand success.

The participants in boxing, badminton, basketball, handball, swimming and wrestling should register their names by person or dialing 94400-81152 Additional collector Apoorva Chauhan, ED SC corporation Ramesh Babu, DEO Shirajuddin, DIO Yadagiri, CI Chandra Sekhar and other officials were present.