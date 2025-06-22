Gadwal Surveyor Tejeshwar Brutally Murdered in Kurnool: Illicit Affair Leads to Chilling Crime

Gadwal: A shocking murder case has come to light involving 32-year-old Tejeshwar, a private surveyor and resident of Rajaveedhi in Gadwal, who had been missing for the past few days. His body was discovered near Pinnapuram lake, close to Panyam in Andhra Pradesh, according to family members.

The case has taken a dramatic turn with the involvement of a prominent bank manager from Kurnool, identified as Tirumala Rao. He is alleged to have had an illicit relationship with a woman from Kallur (Kurnool) and reportedly also maintained questionable ties with her daughter. The daughter had been in a romantic relationship with Tejeshwar, which recently culminated in a love marriage.

Murder Conspiracy Unfolds: Reports suggest that Tirumala Rao, along with his mother, plotted to eliminate Tejeshwar, reportedly out of jealousy and anger over the girl’s marriage to him. Under the pretext of a land survey, Tejeshwar was lured and subsequently murdered.

The murder investigation began after Tejeshwar’s brother, Tejavardhan, filed a missing person complaint at Gadwal Town Police Station. The Gadwal SP immediately formed a special team to intensify the investigation. With the help of mobile phone location data, police tracked Tejeshwar's last known position to Pinnapuram lake near Panyam.

Police Operation and Recovery: On Saturday night, Gadwal police, with assistance from Kurnool’s 3-Town CI Seshayya and Panyam police, located and retrieved the body. The remains were sent to Kurnool Government Hospital for postmortem. The body currently remains at the hospital.

Two close acquaintances of bank manager Tirumala Rao have been detained and questioned as part of the investigation. Gadwal SI Kalyan has indicated that more individuals may be involved in this premeditated crime.

Background: Tejeshwar had fallen in love and married a girl from the Kallur estate. Tirumala Rao, who was allegedly in an illicit relationship with the girl’s mother and possibly had intentions toward the girl herself, is suspected of orchestrating the murder out of rage and revenge.

Investigation Continues: Authorities are continuing to interrogate suspects and piece together the exact sequence of events. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Gadwal and Kurnool communities, highlighting the dark consequences of illicit relationships and manipulation.