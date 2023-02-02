Gadwal: ZP chief, DC inaugurate primary school

Gadwal: Zilla Parishad chairperson Sarita Tirupataiah, along with district Collector Valluri Kranti on Thursday inaugurated a primary school in Kakularam village of Gadwal mandal. Addressing the gathering, she urged students to develop skills by utilising the facilities provided under the 'Mana Vooru Mana Bbadi' programme. She said the State government was providing special facilities to prestigious 'Mana Vooru Mana Badi' schools for welfare of BC,SC and ST students.

Collector Valluri Kranti urged villager to protect the school compounds on holidays and keep the premises clean and green. As many as 161 schools were developed under the Mana Vooru Mana Badi programme by providing green boards, kitchens, toilets, dining halls. She urged public representatives to co-operate with teachers and officials in bringing students to schools. She advised students to utilise the facilities for their overall development.