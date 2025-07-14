Galaxy of politicos, actors pay tributes

Hyderabad / Vijayawada: Leaders from various political parties and the Telugu film industry paid tribute to Kota Srinivas Rao on Sunday, mourning his passing. Prominent Telugu actors such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Daggubati Venkatesh, Daggubati Rana, Naryana Murthy, and Babu Mohan, along with notable directors and producers like Allu Aravind and K. Raghavendra Rao, shared their fond memories of the veteran actor.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Parliamentary Board Member Dr. K. Laxman expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of senior BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Rao. He remembered Kota as a friendly figure who brought joy to those around him and acknowledged his significant contributions to addressing public issues. Laxman noted Kota’s efforts to bring cinema-related challenges to light in the Legislative Assembly, emphasizing that his death is a considerable loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters. He extended heartfelt condolences to Kota’s family and fans, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao also expressed sadness over Kota’s passing, praising his illustrious acting career and his impactful role as a legislator in public service. Rao highlighted that Kota’s death represents an irreplaceable loss for the BJP and his fans, conveying his condolences to Kota’s family and supporters while wishing for his soul to find peace.

Telangana PCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed his grief over the demise of the legendary actor and Padma Shri awardee, stating that he was deeply saddened by Kota’s passing. Goud acknowledged Kota’s remarkable contributions to the Telugu film industry and noted, “It is heartbreaking to hear that Padma Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao is no more. He acted in over 750 films across various languages and carved a unique place for himself in Indian cinema with his exceptional acting talent. Apart from being an outstanding actor, his contributions in public service are also commendable.”

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao also condoled Kota’s death, describing it as disheartening. He recognized Kota as a distinguished actor in the Telugu film industry, who captured the hearts of audiences with diverse roles across more than 750 films over four decades. KTR stated, “Kota garu, who has received the Padma Shri, nine Nandi Awards, and many other accolades, has earned an indelible place in the hearts of the Telugu audience with his acting skills. His death is a great loss to the Telugu film industry.”

Mahabubnagar MP D.K. Aruna expressed her sorrow over Kota Srinivasa Rao’s passing, remembering him as a memorable figure who played various roles on the Telugu screen, including those of a villain, character artist, and comedian. She extended her deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.