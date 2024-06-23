Galla Satyanarayana invites Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Khammam : Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar was called on a district visit by district BJP unit president Galla Satyanarayana on Saturday. Satyanarayana travelled to Karimnagar, where he spoke with the Union Minister about party activities in the district.

He complimented Bandi on his visit to Karimnagar following his appointment as a Union Minister. Later, Bandi was invited by Galla to visit Khammam district.