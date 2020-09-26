'Gana Gandharvudu' SP Balasubrahmanyam silenced

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy, State Minister and leaders cutting across parties have extended condolences on the demise of Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam (SP Balasubrahmanyam), who has had a stellar career of 50 years in singing songs in multiple Indian languages.



Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy condoled the demise of the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. In a message on Friday, Kishan Reddy recollected the felicitation of the singer by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his entry into the 50th year of his singing career during the Sankranti celebrations at the then Urban Development Minister and current Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's house in January 2016.

He said that SP Balasubrahmanyam was a colossal talent who left an indelible mark in Indian music. He lent his voice in many languages and took an active part in nurturing and producing talent. He was a mentor to many aspiring singers. "Om Shanti to his atma and condolences to his family," Reddy added.

Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in his condolence message said that the late singer has unveiled in his singing that endeared everyone - small children to the older generations. He will be remembered affectionately by people in their hearts. Former BJP State president Dr K Laxman said that the demise of SP is an irreparable loss to the film industry.

State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod expressed their condolences on the singer's demise.

In his message the Agriculture Minister said that though the legendary singer is not physically present, he will continue to live among people through his songs.

Stating that SP's demise an irreparable loss to the field of music the Tribal Welfare Minister recalled him for taking the greatness of Telugu songs to the international arena. He will continue to live in the hearts of people through his songs, she added.