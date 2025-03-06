Gandra Jyothi’s Marathon Triumph: A Politician’s Journey from Fitness Enthusiast to Global Achiever

Hyderabad: It's a remarkable blend of political leadership and athletic endurance, Gandra Jyothi, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Bhupalpally district president and former Warangal Rural Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairperson, has made history by completing all six major world marathons. With her latest feat at the Tokyo Marathon on March 2, she has become one of the few Telugu women to achieve this prestigious milestone, proving that age and commitments are no barriers to personal ambition.

At 56, Ms. Jyothi’s journey is an inspiring tale of resilience and dedication. Her marathon story began in 2016 with the Vizag Marathon, where she ran her first half-marathon at the age of 46. What started as a means to maintain fitness soon turned into an unrelenting passion for long-distance running. Over the years, she conquered the Berlin Marathon in 2018, followed by the Chicago and Boston Marathons in 2019, and later, the New York Marathon in the same year. Though she aimed to complete the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors by 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and political responsibilities delayed her progress. However, she resumed her quest with the London Marathon in 2022 and finally completed the circle with Tokyo in 2025.

Her achievement in Tokyo was particularly challenging, as she battled a fever on the eve of the race. Despite the setback, she persevered and finished the 42-km run in six hours. "I was worried I wouldn’t be able to complete it, but by God’s grace, I managed to finish," she shared.

Ms. Jyothi’s dedication to fitness stems from personal health struggles. Diagnosed with thyroid issues at 23, she adopted walking, jogging, and yoga into her daily routine. After moving from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad, she joined the KBR Marathon Club, undergoing rigorous training in trekking and long-distance running. She soon participated in national marathons, including those in Mumbai and Hyderabad, before setting her sights on the world’s most renowned races.

Despite the demanding nature of politics, Ms. Jyothi has remained committed to promoting fitness. Alongside her husband, three-time MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, she has actively organized marathon events, including the Bhupalpally Run-2022, to encourage a culture of health and wellness in the Warangal region.

Now, with the Abbott World Marathon Majors medal in her collection, Ms. Jyothi is looking ahead—not just to her next personal challenge but also to fostering a strong running community in Telangana. "I hope to continue this journey and contribute to the running community by organizing marathons," she says, determined to inspire more people to embrace fitness, regardless of their age or background.