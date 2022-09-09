Ganesh immersion: TSRTC to run 565 special buses

Hyderabad: In view of Ganesh immersion, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will provide 565 special bus services in the city on Friday. Buses are provided so that devotees can reach Tank Bund, where many idols will be immersed.

According To RTC, the buses will be plied on as many as 31 routes. Some of these are Basheerbagh to Kachiguda, Basheerbagh to Ramnagar, Old MLA Quarters to Kothapet, Old MLA Quarters to L B Nagar, Old MLA Quarters to Vanasthalipuram, Old MLA Quarters to Midhani, TTD Kalyana Mandapam Liberty to Uppal, Indira Park to Uppal, Indira Park to Secunderabad Station, Indira Park to Risala Bazar, Indira Park to ECIL Crossroads, Indira Park to Secunderabad Station, Indira Park to Jambagh, Lakdikapul to ToliChowki, Lakdikapul/Khairtabad to BHEL via MP, Lakdikapul/ Khairtabad to Kondapur.

The services will also be ferried after midnight on Friday. On the advice of Hyderabad traffic police, TSRTC has put up information kiosks at three places-NTR Marg, Gandhi Marg outpost, and Metro control room, Basheerbagh. Officials will be posted at all strategic points to monitor special operations and also to regulate the operation as per the movement of processions on various routes. Citizens can also contact Rathifile bus station at 9959226154 and Koti bus station at 9959226160 for further information.