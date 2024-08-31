Ganesh Mandap Organizers Should Conduct Navratri Peacefully

Gadwal: Ganesh Mandap Organizers Must Apply Online for Idol Installation Permission – District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao.

In view of the upcoming Ganesh Navratri celebrations, District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, issued several guidelines for the peaceful conduct of the festivities in the Jogulamba Gadwal district. These instructions are directed at both the organizers of Ganesh mandaps and the general public.

Key Guidelines:

1. Online Application for Idol Installation :

Organizers must obtain police permission for setting up Ganesh idols by applying online. They should provide details such as the height of the Ganesh idol, the location of installation, and the date and place of immersion on the Telangana Police Protocol website: [https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/indxNew1.htm](https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/indxNew1.htm). The respective police station will issue permits online after receiving the application.

2. Traffic and Location Coordination ...

Mandaps should be set up in a way that does not disrupt traffic. Organizers must obtain necessary permissions from relevant departments for the location where the mandap is to be installed.

3. Electricity and Safety Measures...

Electricity connections for the mandaps should be taken only with the approval of the electricity department. High-quality wiring should be used to prevent short circuits. Organizers must also ensure that details of the mandap committee, including the names and contact numbers of those responsible, are displayed on flex boards at the mandap.

4. Sound and Noise Pollution Control: ...

Speakers should be arranged in such a way as to minimize noise pollution, particularly to avoid disturbing elderly individuals and students. In accordance with Supreme Court orders, loudspeakers should not be used after 10 PM. The use of DJs in mandaps is strictly prohibited.

5. Quality Construction of Sheds...

The area where the Ganesh idol is placed should be covered with a high-quality shed to protect against weather conditions.

6. Volunteer Presence and Crowd Management...

Organizers must ensure that a volunteer is present at the mandap 24/7. Additionally, considering the expected number of devotees, mandaps should have queue lines and assigned volunteers to manage the crowd.

7. Fire Safety Precautions ...

As a precaution against fire accidents, mandaps should have two buckets of water and sand nearby.

8. Prohibited Activities ...

Consuming alcohol, gambling, conducting lucky draws, organizing obscene dances, or making speeches or playing songs that insult other religions are strictly prohibited at the mandaps.

9. Mandatory Point Book...

Organizers must maintain a point book where police officers can record their visits and sign during inspections.

10. Reporting Suspicious Activities...

If any suspicious bags, plastic covers, items, or persons are observed near the mandap, organizers must immediately inform the police by dialing 100 or contacting the local police station.

These measures are essential to ensure a safe and peaceful Ganesh Navratri celebration in the Jogulamba Gadwal district.