Ganesh Shobha Yatra to Be Held Under Strict CCTV Police Surveillance in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: The district police have geared up with elaborate security measures to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Ganesh Shobha Yatra and idol immersion scheduled to begin early Friday in Narayanpet.

Speaking to the media on Thursday after reviewing the ‘bandobast’ arrangements, District SP Yogesh Gautam, IPS, said that CCTV cameras have been installed at all key points along the main procession route. “The entire Shobha Yatra will be closely monitored through round-the-clock surveillance, with live feeds directly linked to the Command Control Centre at the SP Office,” he said.

The SP personally inspected the arrangements and confirmed that cameras were placed right from Ganesh Marg in the town centre to Konda Reddy Palli Cheruvu, the main immersion point. He added that surveillance systems from Utkoor, Makthal, Kosgi, and Marikal mandals have also been integrated into the district’s central monitoring system for effective coordination.

As part of the festivities, the Ganesh Shobha Yatra will proceed through the town, beginning from Ganesh Marg, passing via Motchivada Saraf Bazaar, Centre Chowk, and Subhash Road, before heading straight to Kondareddypalli Lake, where the idols will be immersed as part of the grand Vinayaka Nimajjanam celebrations.

Assuring devotees of a safe and peaceful celebration, SP Gautam said that police teams would remain on high alert throughout the event. He appealed to the public to cooperate with security personnel and strictly follow the safety guidelines during the immersion processions.