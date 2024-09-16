Ganesh Visarjan 2024: GHMC Prepares for Grand Ganesh Immersion: 15,000 Staff Mobilized

In anticipation of the upcoming Visarjan, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) Commissioner Amrapali announced on Monday that all necessary arrangements have been finalized to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for devotees.

Commissioner Amrapali emphasized the importance of public cooperation, urging citizens to refrain from littering the roads during the event. A substantial workforce, comprising 15,000 GHMC staff members, will be actively involved in the immersion process, which is expected to draw significant participation from the community.

To facilitate the immersion, 465 cranes have been strategically installed throughout the city, with an additional 38 cranes located specifically in Hussain Sagar. The GHMC has coordinated with various departments to organize the immersion programs effectively.

“For the next three days starting tomorrow, our staff will be fully engaged in managing the immersion activities,” stated Amrapali during a media briefing. “We've completed all preparations to ensure that the immersion proceeds smoothly without any difficulties for the devotees.”

To further support the event, 160 dedicated Ganesh teams will be working under the GHMC's supervision. The organization has set up 10 control rooms across Greater Hyderabad, with a command control room established at the GHMC headquarters to monitor operations. An additional 500 personnel will also be deployed post-immersion to assist in the process.

Furthermore, 73 Vinayaka Ponds and larger ponds have been designated throughout Greater Hyderabad for the immersion, providing ample options for devotees. Notably, the leave of all GHMC staff has been canceled for the next three days to ensure full operational capability during this festive period.

As the city gears up for the grand immersion, the GHMC is committed to maintaining order and cleanliness, making it a memorable occasion for all participants.

