Gang busted for cheating poor on pretext of 2BHK house allotments

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, in collaboration with Bandlaguda Police, has apprehended a gang involved in defrauding impoverished individuals under the pretext of allotting government double bedroom flats in Bandlaguda. Police seized 11 fabricated double bedroom allotment order copies, various stamps, and a cash sum of Rs 5.5 lakh from their possession. Police arrested Mohd Ahmed, identified as the kingpin of the gang, along with Mohd Amjad, an associate; Kothakota Raj Kumar Reddy, a supervisor in 2BHK construction and an associate; and Mir Kousar Ali, another associate. Police have detected six cases linked to the gang, reported across Bandlaguda, Amberpet, Bhavani Nagar, Madannapet, Mangalhat, and Golconda police stations.

The accused are believed to have cheated between 25 and 30 people by taking money from them with the false promise of allotting Double Bedroom Flats under the Telangana State Government Scheme. They reportedly collected approximately Rs 42.35 lakh in total from these victims.

According to police, Ahmed devised a plan with his associate Amjad to lure innocent people by falsely promising to secure them double bedroom flats under the Telangana Government Scheme, collecting money in return. To facilitate this, they approached Raj, who works as a supervisor at an under construction government 2BHK site in Bandlaguda. Ahmed and Amjad would then inform prospective victims that they could arrange for Double Bedroom Flats to be allotted to them, collecting sums ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,70,000.