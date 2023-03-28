Gang involved in hidden treasure hunt held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Monday night arrested a gang involved in hunt for hidden treasure.



The police seized three cars and 16 mobile phones from the nine members of the gang.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and caught the persons while they were digging, in the hope of finding treasure, within the complex of Anjaneya Swamy temple at Budvel.

All the nine persons were taken into custody and shifted to the police station. The police are questioning them.

More details are awaited.