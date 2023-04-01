Ganja gang attacks Mylardevpally residents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The members of the Ganja gang attacked locals in Brindavan Colony, Mylardevpally. Ravula Bhaskar, Ravula Vikrant, Raju and Vishal were among those who were indiscriminately attacked.

According to the sources, some youths were caught smoking marijuana in the area, and when locals tried to intervene, they were attacked by the gang. The situation escalated when the gang called for reinforcements, and a group of 50 individuals arrived at the scene and joined the assault. They attacked the locals with sticks and stones before fleeing the scene.

Ravula Bhaskar and Ravula Vikrant sustained injuries in the attack, with the latter being attacked with a knife on his neck. Locals managed to catch a few suspects, but others managed to escape. The police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment. Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case and arrested some suspects