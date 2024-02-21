Live
Gear up for LS polls, Revuri tells Cong workers
The upcoming elections to the Lok Sabha and subsequent polls to the local bodies have a lot of significance to the Congress, Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy said.
Parkal (Hanumakonda): The upcoming elections to the Lok Sabha and subsequent polls to the local bodies have a lot of significance to the Congress, Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy said. Addressing the party cadre at his Camp Office in Parkal on Tuesday, he advised them to iron out any differences before the elections. “The target is to muster the support of the people in the Lok Sabha elections compared to the vote share the Congress received in the Assembly elections,” Revuri said.
He said that the Congress Government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is on target to fulfill its election promise – Six Guarantees. He said that the BRS is no longer a potent force in the State as it lost credibility due to corruption. On the other hand, the BJP is no match for the Congress, he added.
Revuri said that the hardworking party workers will get their due when the Congress leadership fills the nominated posts. The Congress leadership has always taken care of its cadres, he added.
Later, the MLA inspected the library in the town. The unemployed youth who were preparing for the competitive examinations in the library urged the MLA to upgrade the library.
They also urged the MLA to provide books and computers etc. Responding to their call, Revuri directed the Panchayat Raj officials to prepare a report for the upgradation of the library. Leaders Katkuri Devender, Koyyada Srinivas, Malla Reddy, B Devender, P Jayamma and Tirupati Reddy were among others present.