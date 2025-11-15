GFLOOR EXPO 2025 Launched at Hitex Exhibition Centre Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India’s First Dedicated Global Flooring Solutions Expo GFLOOR EXPO 2025 was kick started at Hall No:3, HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone for India’s building and construction industry.

The exposition was formally inaugurated by Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Government of Telangana, in the presence of leading representatives from the flooring, construction, architecture, and design sectors on Friday.

As India’s first and only dedicated exhibition for flooring solutions, GFLOOR EXPO 2025 brings together the complete spectrum of the flooring industry — spanning industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional applications. The three-day exhibition, scheduled from 14th to 16th November 2025, features over 60 exhibitors from across the country, showcasing advanced products, materials, systems, and technologies shaping the future of flooring.

“GFLOOR EXPO 2025 is not just an exhibition—it’s a powerful platform where business meets opportunity,” said Srikanth T.G., Business Head, HITEX, highlighting the event’s focus on innovation, networking, and industry collaboration.

A key highlight of the event, the GFLOOR Summit 2025, will take place on 15th November, featuring experts, architects, builders, and contractors discussing materials performance, sustainability, and the latest flooring innovations for modern infrastructure, he added.

“The Summit will provide meaningful takeaways for every project stakeholder, encouraging dialogue and shared learning across the construction community,” added Vinoth Sasidharan, Group Head – Own Shows, HITEX.

The event proudly features MYK Laticrete India Pvt. Ltd. as Title Sponsor, Om Marmo World as Co-Sponsor, and Value Pack India Pvt. Ltd. (V-BOND) as Lanyard Partner, reinforcing GFLOOR’s growing reputation as a credible and collaborative industry platform.

With an expected footfall of over 5,000 trade visitors, including builders, developers, architects, engineers, contractors, and procurement professionals, GFLOOR EXPO 2025 is poised to become a must-attend destination for flooring and construction stakeholders nationwide. For more details, visit www.gfloorexpo.in

For more details contact Ample Reach PR +919542976567