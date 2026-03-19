GHMC chief sets 9:30 am deadline for clean roads

Stressing the need for stricter sanitation standards across the city, GHMC Commissioner Karnan has directed officials to ensure all major roads are cleared of garbage and kept clean by 9.30 am daily. Chairing a review meeting at the GHMC head office on Wednesday, the Commissioner stated that the State government’s 99-day Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika programme must be implemented with utmost seriousness. He warned that any lapse in maintaining cleanliness on main roads would invite action against concerned Deputy Commissioners and SWM DEEs.

Karnan instructed that no cleaning activity should be visible on major roads after 10 am, emphasising the need for better planning and timely execution. Highlighting accountability, he noted that sanitation remains the primary responsibility of zonal leadership.

The Commissioner further directed the swift clearance of construction and demolition waste, long-pending garbage, and green waste, noting that additional vehicles would be arranged for this purpose. He also instructed officials to ensure a quick response and prompt action regarding negative media reports related to city sanitation. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Ravi Kiran, Zonal Commissioners Priyanka Ala, Manda Makarand, and Mukunda Reddy, alongside various Deputy Commissioners and representatives from Ramky. This directive aims to streamline municipal operations and improve the overall aesthetic and hygienic conditions of Hyderabad’s primary thoroughfares before peak commuting hours begin.