GHMC chief urges officials to set timelines for H-CITI, SRDP works

Hyderabad: In a decisive move to expedite Hyderabad’s flagship infrastructure projects, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan has directed engineering officials to prepare clear, project-wise timelines for ongoing works under the Hyderabad City Innovative & Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative and the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). These projects include flyovers, ROBs, RUBs, junctions, and road widening works.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner chaired a three-hour review meeting at the GHMC Head Office to review the progress of projects across all zones. Zonal Commissioners, project engineers, planning officers, and land acquisition officials presented detailed updates, outlining progress, bottlenecks, and pending works.

R V Karnan emphasised that there is no shortage of funds for these projects and instructed officials to expedite utility shifting and pending land acquisition on a war footing. He assured that any issues pending with the State Government would be addressed immediately upon being brought to his notice. He also called for effective coordination with Metro Rail, Defence Authorities, and Railway authorities, and directed that works should be executed in close consultation with the Traffic Police to avoid inconvenience to the public.

To reduce dependency on private consultants and accelerate the design finalisation process, Karnan announced the establishment of a 10-member In-House Design Wing. This team, comprising senior engineering officers and highly qualified GHMC engineers, will take charge of preparing and vetting project designs for faster delivery.The meeting was attended by Zonal Commissioners Anurag Jayanthi, Borkade Hemant, Sahadeva Rao, Hemant Patil, Srinivas Reddy, and Ravi Kiran, along with Chief Engineer (Projects) Bhaskar Reddy, Chief City Planner Srinivas, Special Deputy Collector Ramulu Nayak, and senior engineering officials.