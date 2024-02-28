GHMC Dy Floor leader visits Veerannagutta to oversee arrangements for Maha Sivaratri

GHMC Deputy Floor Leader and Local Corporator Koppula Narsinghma Reddy recently visited Veerannagutta along with GHMC officers to examine the arrangements needed for the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival.

During the visit, Corporator Reddy emphasized the importance of protecting the temple lands around Veerannagutta and recovering any encroached lands with the necessary government orders. He also highlighted the need for allocating funds to develop the historical temple further.

With a large number of devotees expected to attend Maha Shivratri, Corporator Reddy urged the government to make arrangements in advance. GHMC officials were instructed to decorate the temple with electric lights and ensure that all facilities are provided to devotees without any difficulty.

Furthermore, devotees requested the removal of a barrier wall to provide easier access to the temple steps from Swati Residency. Corporator Reddy assured that all necessary measures would be taken to accommodate all devotees.



The visit was attended by Deputy Engineer Lavanya, S.S. Chandrasekhar, Jawan Srinivas, Sanitation Supervisors, Ranki Ramesh, and members of welfare societies from various colonies including Swati Residency, Laxmi Bhavani Nagar Colony, Shirdi Sai Nagar, Pawanagiri Colony, and Siri Hills Colony. BJP leaders and local residents also participated in the program.